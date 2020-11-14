Misread link sends parents of incoming Pekin High freshman to adult website

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents of incoming high school freshmen were concerned after they ended up on an adult website after following a link sent to them in a letter from Pekin Community High School Friday.

The letter was sent to inform parents about the placement testing eighth-grade students will need to take. A link typed out in the letter would take parents to a presentation with more information.

The problem arrived when parents typed out the link.

The end of the link reads “2Ic8Ydz.” With the font used in the letter, capital “I” and lowercase “l” looked identical. So parents who typed out the wrong letter were taken to the wrong site.

Parents can find the correct link to the PSAT PowerPoint here.