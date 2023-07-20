WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a cool summer evening filled with kids playing, food trucks, and live music as Miss Illinois was honored by Washington’s mayor on Thursday night.

Jessica Tipton was crowned Miss Illinois for 2023 and returned home to a welcoming crowd.

Washington residents were encouraged to say hello and get their picture taken. Tipton was also joined by Miss Central Illinois, Miss Teen Illinois, Miss Capital City, Miss Northern Suburbs, and Miss Edwardsville.

“I actually live here, I grew up in Washington, so for me this is a regular day except I get dressed up, put on a sash, and bring my friends with me” said Tipton as she laughed.

Tipton believes the Miss America organization is a great way to make a platform out of what you’re passionate about, and her platform hits close to home.

“Everyone in the Miss America has a platform that they advocate for, and mine is organ donation,” she continued, “It’s called Donate Life and organ donation saved my family three times. My dad is only living today because he recently got a kidney in February. So I advocate for over 100,000 families that are waiting on the National Transplant List.”

Tipton implores everyone to become an organ donor. Signing up takes 30 seconds and more information can be found here.