PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A painting from 1980 that had been in the hands of a private collector will be on public display for the first time in Peoria.

“Miss Liberty” was originally painted by Robert Colescott and is now the main centerpiece at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s new exhibition, “FRESH: New Directions in Contemporary Art”.

“Robert Colescott examined tropes of European art and American history through the American point of view as early as the mid-1970s. Colescott’s groundbreaking ‘Miss Liberty’ bravely challenging issues of identity, culture, media, and overall aesthetic approach, resulting in fantastical revelations of the visual art vernacular,” said Bill Conger, chief curator at Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The piece will be on display through September 2024. The exhibit features over 20 artists who “radically shifted the paradigm of art over the past 40 years.”

Sponsors include the Art Bridges Foundation, the Bielfeldt Foundation, Visionary Society and Friends of Art. Generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program.










