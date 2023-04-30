PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It is the first-ever event held at Bradley University to support organ donation.

Miss Quad Cities 2023 Jessica Tilton is behind the idea.

She wanted to honor her Miss America organization sponsor Kauth and Mayeur by incorporating several cars.

The titleholder works alongside Gift of Home and the Secretary of State’s office through the Life Goes On program.

She said organ donation personally means so much to her.

“Organ donation has actually saved my family three times. It started with my grandpa, he received a transplant; which is the only reason I was able to meet him,” Tilton said. “My aunt received one about two years ago and my dad just received one in February, so I’m really fortunate for organ donation.”

According to Miss Quad Cities, organ donation is so powerful, it’s giving the gift of life.

She said it is the most selfless gift anyone can give.