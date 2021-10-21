MISSING AND ENDANGERED: Florida toddler may be headed to Peoria, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fl. (WMBD) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing one-year-old boy Thursday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, Julius Urueta is considered missing and endangered. The courts issued a custody order for Julius over concerns for his safety.

Julius was last seen in Marion County and is believed to be en route to Peoria with Samantha Nolan and Jonathan Urueta in a white passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

