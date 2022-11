BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday.

13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, and he was reported missing on Oct. 9.

There are not further details about Harris’ disappearance at this time.