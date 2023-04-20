BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The body of a missing Bloomington woman was located Thursday, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

According to a news release, the body of 39-year-old Melissa Sue Ostrom was located after an extensive search by Bloomington Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office was notified when the body was located, and Ostrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The circumstances around this incident remain under investigation by Bloomington

police and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963, or Text to Tip at 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.