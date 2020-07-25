MISSING: Bureau County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Jasmine Rae Pickett.

Kenny Jarels, President of the Aware Foundation, says she was last seen on June 12, 2020 between 2:00-4:00 a.m. at her home in Princeton.

“She was wearing black Nike slides & she usually carries an olive green wallet with the letter “J” on it,” Jarels said. “Jasmine is 5’1, 110 lbs with dirty blonde hair/teal tips & blue/green eyes.”

If you have any information, you can contact the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 815-875-3344.

A desk Sgt. with the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WMBD on Saturday that Jasmine is still missing.