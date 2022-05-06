MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) have been unable to locate Javier Aguirre, a 47-year-old man who escaped a hospital transport van. Now, ISP is partnering with local county officials to distribute “Missing Endangered” flyers.

Additional uniformed police officers are in the area where Aguirre was last seen, and in surrounding areas, according to a press release sent Friday.

Aguirre is considered a danger to himself and others. ISP cautioned neighbors from approaching him.

In the meantime, ISP is encouraging the public to call ISP Zone 4 at (309)-693-5015 with any information on his possible location.

As previously reported, just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aguirre escaped a hospital transport van while traveling along Interstate 39 near milepost 28 in Minonk, Woodford County. A search of the area was completed by ISP Air Operations and ISP K9 units with no success.