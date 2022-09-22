UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Boens is approximately 5’8″ tall and is considered a missing endangered person due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309)-673-4521.