Missing, endangered Minnesota woman found in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman considered endangered has been located.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said 40-year-old Angela Ballstadt, from Owatonna, Minnesota, was found with the help from people who called in with information. Asbell said she was taken to an area hospital.

The PCSO initially said Ballstadt was last seen in the area of I-474 and Farmington Road at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. She was walking eastbound on I-474.

This story will be updated.