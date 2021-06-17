Missing Fulton County man found Thursday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who authorities have been searching for in Fulton County since Tuesday has been located.

Deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office previously asked the public for help locating 82-year-old Eldon L. Wright.

Wright went missing in the Astoria area Tuesday, and deputies put an alert on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Wednesday.

At this time, deputies have not released what condition Wright was found in.

Authorities have also not released any information on how they found Wright.

Deputies are expected to give an update on the situation later Thursday.