Missing Halloween decorations? They could be at the East Peoria Police Department

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The deputy chief of the East Peoria Police Department said there are a number of previously stolen Halloween decorations at the police station, and is asking people to come to pick up their items.

Deputy Chief David Horn said multiple kids stole a number of “high-end” Halloween decorations around October 8, likely from the Sunnyland area in Washington.

Horn said the kids were arrested within a couple of days, but the items are sitting in evidence waiting for their owners. He said the decorations are taking up a lot of space, so people need to come to pick them up as soon as possible.

“We’re limited on space because we have a small area that we use as evidence, and these items are large. So it’s very important to our day-to-day process,” he said.

If you believe some of these items belong to you, Horn said to call the evidence tech at 309-427-7709 to retrieve them.