Missing Halloween decorations? They could be at the East Peoria Police Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The deputy chief of the East Peoria Police Department said there are a number of previously stolen Halloween decorations at the police station, and is asking people to come to pick up their items.

Deputy Chief David Horn said multiple kids stole a number of “high-end” Halloween decorations around October 8, likely from the Sunnyland area in Washington.

Horn said the kids were arrested within a couple of days, but the items are sitting in evidence waiting for their owners. He said the decorations are taking up a lot of space, so people need to come to pick them up as soon as possible.

“We’re limited on space because we have a small area that we use as evidence, and these items are large. So it’s very important to our day-to-day process,” he said.

If you believe some of these items belong to you, Horn said to call the evidence tech at 309-427-7709 to retrieve them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News