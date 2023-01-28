NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.

The image Normal police provided of Matthew Listman, 21

Listman was reported missing since Thursday and was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary autopsy showed Listman drowned to death in the setting of cold exposure, and toxicology is pending. Although Listman’s death does not appear to be criminal in nature, officials are investigating the cause of death further.

Those with any information that could help Normal police and the McLean County Coroner’s office in any investigation are encouraged to contact NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.