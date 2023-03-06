OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Ottawa man was found dead in a ravine Sunday.

According to a LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies initially responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle near 701 Boyce Memorial Drive in Ottawa.

Deputies determined the vehicle belonged to the missing 31-year-old Joshua Szarka. After searching the area, Szarka was found in a ravine near the south side of the property.

The Coroner, LaSalle County Detectives, Ottawa Detectives, MABIS Division 25 Technical Rescue Team, and the Emergency Management Agency were dispatched to assist with this incident.

No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the Ottawa Police Department, and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.