PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An Sheriff’s office in Indiana is looking for a missing teen in Pekin.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Grimmett, 16-year-old Kulton Beimfohr was last seen on Feb. 22.

Beimfohr was last seen getting into his grandmother’s vehicle at an Indiana gas station. The sheriff’s office investigation led them to believe Beimfohr was taken to Pekin.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and red and black high-top Nike shoes.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office has received no additional information after interviewing friends and family in Pekin, and is being assisted by the Pekin Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 764-4367 or Pekin police at (309) 346-3132.