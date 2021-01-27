Missing man found dead by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A search for a missing man has turned deadly after deputies found the man deceased on his property.

Kent M. Hamm, 57, was reported missing after he was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on Knox Street in Chillicothe on Jan. 20, according to a post by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. that same day, the sheriff’s department announced detectives found Hamm’s body on his property in the 1700 block of Holiday Harbor Lane in Chillicothe.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be completed by the Peoria County Coroner.

This story will be updated.

