PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have identified the body of a missing person Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 54-year-old Von Fitzpatrick’s body was located in Peoria High School’s softball field near Sheridan Road and Nebraska Avenue.

Peoria Police released a missing person alert for Fitzpatrick Monday. At the time, he was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 2, near Sheridan Road and Gale Avenue.

Peoria police said there appears to be no foul play.

The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.