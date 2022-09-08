SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning.

The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike Johnson said Kohtz’s body was found approximately 15 feet from the shore, just west of the Sankoty Lakes.

Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman reported Thursday that the preliminary cause of death was found to be drowning.

This case remains under investigation by Woodford County Coroners Office and the Woodford County Sheriffs Department.

