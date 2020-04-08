Missing Normal woman found dead in southern Illinois, police suspect homicide

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman who has been missing for almost three months has been found dead in southern Illinois.

The Illinois State Police said eighteen-year-old Haley Marie Decker was reported missing in Normal on Jan. 22. ISP found Decker’s body on March 26 in rural Pulaski County.

Police said her death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding her death is urged to call ISP Zone 7 at 678-542-2171.

