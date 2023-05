PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said a 57-year-old man who went missing at the end of March was located and is safe.

As previously reported, the man, Randy Rhoades, was last seen on Friday, March 31 near the 700 block of West Joan Court in Peoria. Police initially asked the public for help finding him.

He was described as approximately 5’10” tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.