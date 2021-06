PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man, Dumaruria Wilson, has been located Friday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, Wilson is no longer missing and is ok.

The Peoria Police Department previously requested the public’s help locating 21-year-old Wilson Wednesday. At the time, he was considered a missing and endangered person.

No other information is available at this time.