NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Lania Buchanan.

Police say Lania was last seen wearing an all-black Nike jogging suit with multi-colored crocs.

Contact Normal PD at 309-454-9535 if you have any information.

Officers say Lania is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes.