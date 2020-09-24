Missing the theater? Normal’s is opening next week

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Those in Normal missing the movie theaters, do not have to wait much longer. On Thursday town staff the Normal Theater will be reopening for in-person showings next week.

The venue has been Closed since March 13, however since then staff conducted a survey getting the input public on what it is they want. The overwhelming majority wanted to be back in the Theater and now they can starting on October 1st.

The Theater will reopen with the 2020 edition of the Manhattan Short Film Festival, with shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 1-4, and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 & Oct. 4.

However, due to COVID-19 it may look and feel a little different then when you left it. According to Adam Fox, Civic Arts Manager for the Town of Normal, the following changes will occur.

For the health and well-being of theater patrons and staff:

masks are required at all times in the theater, including when seated for the show;

concessions will not be available for purchase;

outside food & beverages remain prohibited; and

to further reduce contact, the theater will not accept cash..

In addition the theater will operate at a reduced capacity of no more than 50 guests, and all seating will be assigned. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the box office 30 minutes prior to show time, or online.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected