‘Mission accomplished:’ US Senators from Illinois defend withdrawal from Afghanistan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Both U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin backed American withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

“Our troops have served with great honor, with bravery, with distinction, in Afghanistan,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth said she supported the decision to pull out American troops.

“That mission was accomplished,” she said.

Duckworth does not trust the Taliban and said the priority is to bring people and allies home.

“I will be focused on making sure we get as many of our Afghan partners out as possible,” said Duckworth.

Senator Dick Durbin agreed, adding America’s job is done.

“2,448 men and women wearing the uniform of the United States gave their lives in Afghanistan,” said Durbin. “Over 20,000 came away with serious injuries. A trillion dollars we spent in that country.”

He voted to invade Afghanistan 20 years ago and said Americans worked to train people in Afghanistan to defend their country.

“But when the time came, they wouldn’t stand their ground and then the government left their country,” said Durbin.

Now, he said it’s no longer our responsibility.

“The future of Afghanistan belongs to the people of Afghanistan,” said Durbin.

As the U.S. leaves, Governor J.B. Pritzker believes Illinois could be a safe place for refugees.

“I hope that Illinois will be one place that we’ll be able to welcome them to,” said Pritzker.

U.S. troops are set to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of the month, ending our country’s longest war.