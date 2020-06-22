Mission BBQ coming to Peoria in 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mission BBQ will move into the old Sterling Family Restaurant building as early as spring of 2021.

Mission BBQ is known for its pulled pork, chicken, brisket, and ribs. The barbecue restaurant chain is based in Maryland and opened its first location on Sept. 11 in 2001 to support first-responders, members of the military, police, and firefighters. They offer an assortment of sauces and meats from around the country. They have expanded to 91 restaurants as of this year.

Sterling Family Restaurant, located at 4513 N. Sterling Ave., closed in December last year after 31 years of business. Owner Louie Trilikis, who originally came from Greece, closed the restaurant to spend more time with his family.

