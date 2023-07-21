PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dream Center Peoria will host more than 100 children from

around the state for Mission Peoria, a week-long immersive mission experience designed to serve local nonprofits and community needs.

The event will occur from July 24 to July 29.

Participants will do service projects at South Side Mission, St. Ann’s Garden of

Hope, East Bluff Neighborhood Housing Service, New Jerusalem Church and Dream

Center Peoria.

“Our Mission Peoria program is an opportunity for area youth to put their faith into action

locally,” said Dream Center Peoria executive director Andy King. “DCP has partnered with multiple organizations to give participants an opportunity to impact hundreds of lives while expanding their minds about needs all around them.”

Students will reside at Dream Center Peoria throughout their week, similar to a

traditional mission trip. Evenings will consist of socials, meals, and Christian worship.

For more information visit dreamcenterpeoria.org.