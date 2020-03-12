Missouri Valley Conference cancels Women’s Basketball Tournament

PEORIA, Ill. — The Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday it’s canceling the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The games were slated to begin Thursday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. The conference also announced all spring sports contests are suspended through March 30. This does not apply to teams in the NCAA competition.

In a statement, the conference writes the main priority is the well-being and safety of student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans.

All tickets for the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be refunded at the original point of purchase.