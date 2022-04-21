PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mistrial was declared in a Peoria homicide case Thursday.

According to Peoria County court documents, a mistrial was declared for Orlando C. Alexander, who allegedly shot and killed Isaac Payton on Sep. 3, 2021.

On Sep. 14, 2021, Alexander was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

The case was assigned to Judge Kevin W. Lyons. The assigned State’s Attorney is Larry Evans.

Alexander’s bond was set at $1.5 million.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.