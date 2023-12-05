BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A mixed martial arts team has a new home in Bloomington. PSF Bloomington opened its doors on Saturday.

Jared Gahm, owner and operator of PSF Bloomington, started teaching Jiu-Jitsu classes more than three years ago.

“My athletic abilities only took me so far but my coaching abilities is going to help others succeed,” said Gahm.

For three and half years, Gahm has rented out other gyms but now PSF which stands for Pedigo Submission Fighting has its own home. Gahm thought it would take a decade to open his own gym. But that dream has come quicker than he imagined.

“It’s still a very surreal moment. I’m very humble and thankful because that was one of those things where you know I never made it to the UFC, I never won a world championship in Jiu-Jitsu but I believe I have the coaching abilities to do that,” Grahm said.

Jiu-Jitsu is for a wide range of ages. The gym has participants as young as the age of 13 and as old as 56.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are. Anybody is welcome to come,” said Gahm. “We just ask that you train hard, you have fun and you respect everybody on the team.”

PSF Bloomington which also has an MMA cage, started with nine students and now has 75. One of the first students Graham Haley said Jiu Jistu helps him with his job and keeps him consistent with fitness.

“I’m a local law enforcement officer and I wanted something to be confident in an altercation. Cause there’s no seasons in Jiu-Jitsu,” he said. “You have wrestling season, you have baseball season, Jiu-Jitsu doesn’t really have a season. So, you have to constantly find something that motivates you.”

Bloomington native Adetunji Jones said he loves it at the gym, never missing a practice in the two and half years he’s been participating.

“I love it. It’s a great experience. It helps people grow and people can learn and get out of their comfort zone a little bit,” said Jones.

Gahm said he wants to be a mentor and big brother figure to his students.

“The college students can’t miss class. They have to go to their class before they come here,” said Gahm. “I also have a lot of high school athletes. They’re not allowed to quit their high school athletics for this. I’m 41 years old and still doing this. I can’t go back to high school athletics.”

PSF Bloomington offers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, women’s only Jiu-Jitsu and self-defense classes and has weight equipment. In the summer Krav Maga classes will be available.