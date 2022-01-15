MLK Freedom march canceled, pushed back to 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s 2022 Martin Luther King Freedom March and Commemorative Service and Leadership Awards Program has been canceled.

According to a press release from the King Holiday Committee of Peoria, it was canceled in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

“The King Holiday Committee remains dedicated to Martin Luther King’s vision of building the ‘Beloved Community.’ We encourage residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and the community from the virus and its numerous complications, from deaths to staffing shortages.” Statement from the King Holiday Committee of Peoria

The Committee also stated that it is planning for the 2023 Martin Luther King March and Commemorative Service, and invites people to submit suggestions, comments, or questions on their Facebook page.