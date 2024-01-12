NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The Normal and Bloomington Human Relations Commissions announced the “I Have a Dream Awards” 2024 recipients on Friday.

According to a Twin Cities news release, the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Luncheon will be held on Jan. 20 at the ISU Bone Student Center Brown Ballroom from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Recipients include high school students Siddhi Hindurao (City of Bloomington), Bradley Ross Jackson (Town of Normal), and Shloka Ravinuthala (Town of Normal); and adult award winners Vincent Allen (Town of Normal) and Linda Foster (City of Bloomington).

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II, a civil rights leader with a long list accomplishments. This includes being the President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival, Bishop with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, Pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Goldsboro, NC, for the past 29 years, and Professor in the Practice of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.

Tickets can be purchased here.