MLK Luncheon adds live stream option

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who cannot attend the Martin Luther King Luncheon in person on Jan. 17 will now have a way to watch it from the comfort of their own home.

One of the chairmen for the luncheon said 800 people will be attending in person, but now, people can sign up for the live stream for $40.

For those attending in person, masks will be required, except while eating at the tables.

Sabryna Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, will be speaking at the event to spread the word about speaking up against violence towards children and the need to build better and safer communities for all.

Alma Brown, chairman for the luncheon, said, “I’m glad that we can offer this live stream option because I want people to feel comfortable and at the same time I still want people to be able to experience Sabryna Fulton. I believe she’s going to be a powerhouse speaker.”