Mobile app launched to keep Peoria and Tazewell County voters informed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new mobile app is giving local voters a one stop shop for all their election needs.

The Perikles app is available in both Tazewell and Peoria counties. On the app, users can find polling locations and how to register to vote.

Developer and Bradley University graduate Jonathan Braun said voters can also see information on candidates, such as their policy stances. He explained candidates can submit their own info for the app or resources like campaign sites are used.

Braun said the idea for Perikles stemmed from 2018 where he and his roommate, who was a new American citizen, found it difficult to find information on certain things that were on voting ballots.

He said the app is designed to make sure people are well-informed before heading to the polls.

“You need to know what the positions are of these people as people instead of just assuming oh Democrats all believe this or all Republicans believe this, when that might not be the case. I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to be comfortable at all levels of their ballot,” he said.

Perikles is available for download in both Apple and Google app stores. Braun hopes the app is available for all Illinois counties in 2022.