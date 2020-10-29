Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two drive through testing clinics will be coming to Fulton County in November.

On Monday, Nov. 2, a mobile testing clinic will be set up at Canton High School, 1001 North Main Street, in Canton, form 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A second mobile testing clinic wil be set up in Lewiston on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Fulton County Farm Bureau 15411 North IL 100 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Both clinics will be free to the public and a simple nasal swab will be used. The patient will be called with the results within four to seven days.

Anyone under 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian with them. Symptoms are not required to be tested.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected