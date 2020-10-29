Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Fulton County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two drive through testing clinics will be coming to Fulton County in November.

On Monday, Nov. 2, a mobile testing clinic will be set up at Canton High School, 1001 North Main Street, in Canton, form 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A second mobile testing clinic wil be set up in Lewiston on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Fulton County Farm Bureau 15411 North IL 100 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Both clinics will be free to the public and a simple nasal swab will be used. The patient will be called with the results within four to seven days.

Anyone under 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian with them. Symptoms are not required to be tested.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News