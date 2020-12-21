Mobile COVID-19 testing site relocates to local airport parking lot

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts […]

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanks to a collaboration between Central Illinois Regional Airport and CampusTown Urgent Care, neighbors in the Bloomington-Normal area will have another COVID-19 testing site available.

Located in the airport’s long-term parking lot at 3201 CIRA Drive, the CampusTown mobile COVID-19 testing facility will be set up starting Monday, Dec. 21, operating from 9:00 a.m. — 5: 00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In order to get tested at the site, participants need to preregister at their website and schedule an appointment.

Participants can use CIRA Drive West to enter the mobile testing site. There will be directional signage at the long-term parking area from the north circulation road. The mobile testing site will be on the west end of the parking area. Officials are asking participants to stay in their vehicles and only come to the site at their preregistered designated appointment time.

“This collaborative approach between CIRA and CampusTown Urgent Care helps to mitigate the pandemic in our community while at the same time-serving essential frontline workers at the airport with access to rapid test results in accordance with CDC guidelines.“ said Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Chairman Jay Allen. “This ensures the safe, ongoing, efficient operation of the essential services provided at CIRA.“

“We are excited to move our facility to the airport parking lot location so we can continue to provide this urgently needed drive-up rapid test facility to the area,” said Pam Pliura, co-owner of CampusTown Urgent Care. “We are grateful to Sports Enhancement for the use of their facility to date but realized that as the demand for testing has grown a new location was necessary. We appreciate CIRA’s willingness to work with us and provide the space.”