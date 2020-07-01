Mobile food pantry helps alleviate food insecurity in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is teaming up with Midwest Food Bank to bring more access to food in Central Illinois.

On Wednesday, there is a mobile food pantry at LaSalle Elementary in Creve Coeur from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or when food boxes run out.

It’s part of the health department’s food pantry network efforts to help alleviate food insecurity.

“What we’re finding is with COVID and all the unemployment, people are having some problems with food insecurity, not having enough food in their household,” said Sara Sparkman, communications manager for the Tazewell County Health Department.

Sparkman says Creve Coeur is a part of a food desert and that the school district does not offer a summer meal programs.

Organizers say Wednesday’s drive is a central location and a way to easily distribute food and meals in the area.

“Because we have children that may not be able to have food, and they many not have food in their households, we think that this is a location that is important because we want to make sure our children are not going hungry in the summer months and this will hopefully fill that gap,” said Sparkman.

On Wednesday, 100 boxes of food and dairy will be handed at 300 N Highland Creve Coeur, IL 61610. Boxes will be given out first come, first serve.

