BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at Hilltop Mobile Home Park Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews responded to the scene at 3:22 p.m. after neighbors reported smoke coming from next door.

When the first crew arrived on the scene, they began an interior attack and requested more fire crews be deployed. The fire had spread to several areas of the mobile home, including an adjacent garage. The fire was also starting to melt the siding of the mobile home next door.

The fire was brought under control at 3:43 p.m.

No one was in the mobile home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

“The guys did a great job, we had an extensive amount of fire, and the hot weather made conditions tough,” Bloomington Fire Captain Anglin from Truck 2 said.

The fire appears to have started in the porch area of the mobile home. The home and garage sustained significant damage.

Nicor also responded to the fire to secure the mobile home’s gas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.