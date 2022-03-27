EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is displaced after a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon.

The Spring Bay Fire Protection District received a call at 2:31 p.m. for a fire on Ave. A off of Spring Bay Rd. in East Peoria. The structure was part of the Broadview Estates mobile home park.

The trailer is deemed a “total loss” by Deputy Michael Taylor, the Tazewell County sheriff’s officer in charge Sunday. According to Taylor, officials do not know the definite cause of the fire, but said they are not suspecting arson.

The home belonged to one person who was outside during the fire. Taylor said he is displaced and will stay with relatives in the same mobile home park.

Crews had been told over the radio another trailer had caught fire, but Taylor said officers on scene confirmed the fire was contained to one mobile home.

Tazewell County deputies and the Germantown Hills Fire Department also arrived to assist.

No injuries were reported.