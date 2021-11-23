Mobile Museum of Tolerance visits Bloomington High students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A bus converted into a museum stopped in Bloomington Tuesday to teach ninth graders about tolerance.

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance stopped at Bloomington High School and welcomed freshman classes of world history on board to learn about the Holocaust and Nazi Germany’s persecution of 6 million Jews.

Classes were taught how tolerance toward those who are different from them can prevent hateful and violent acts from happening and make the world a better place to live.

Avery Kirk said it opened her eyes to just how hateful people can be.

“I think that it’s sad that people were judged based on their religion; even if they weren’t part of it, if their ancestors were Jewish than they were automatically labeled Jewish and were killed for it or sent to concentration camps,” Kirk said.

The MMOT travels all across Illinois and teaches other topics to students too, such as the civil rights movement and slavery.

Students on Tuesday were asked to write down how they can help prevent intolerance and hate, with many writing “just be kind”.