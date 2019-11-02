Mobile pantry brings food and job opportunities to area

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Area Food Bank and Laborers Local 165 hosted a mobile food pantry Saturday at the East Bluff Community Center.

The area is a food desert, and the pantry brought fresh and canned goods to the community.

Potatoes, grapes, flour, canned food, and hygiene products were available to neighbors.

Leaders also let people know about job opportunities in the area.

They say access to food and employment go hand in hand.

“There are folks in our community that we were able to feed today, you know, that may not know where their next meal was coming from,” said Matt Bartolo, the secretary & treasurer for Laborers Local 165.

Many of the job opportunities in the area are construction jobs.