EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Model Train Fair returned to Illinois Central College in East Peoria Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of train lovers ranging in all ages gathered to learn about trains, check out the model train displays, and buy some train collectibles.

Pekin’s River City Model Railroad Club sponsored the event. The club meets in the basement of the Pekin Park District administration building.

Don MacGregor is the former president of the Peoria Train Club and a current member of the River City Model Railroad Club. He said having the train fair attracts new eyes to the hobby.

“I want them to be all excited about it and become model railroaders, and they could join the club like we have, and we are getting now a lot of kids that are way younger. Our average age has gone down in the last five years,” said MacGregor.

The next Model Train Fair will be held on February 18, 2024.