Models, performers, and designers taking the runway by storm for the 2nd Annual Peoria Hair and Fashion Showcase

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, Peorians celebrated the 2nd Annual Peoria Hair and Fashion Showcase, put on by A Sharp Effect.

Local vendors, stylists, barbers, salons, designers, and models took over Peoria’s Pere Marquette Hotel grand ballroom. The fashion show showcased looks from streetwear to business casual.

WMBD’s very own Shelbey Roberts hosted the event alongside Marc Supreme from hip hop 90.7.

Some of the proceeds from the event go to It Takes a Village.

Founder Bernice Gordon Young says we cannot take care of the children in our community without empowering the adults in their lives.

“It’s about culture, it’s about fun, and feeling good about yourself,” Gordon Young said. “Giving back to the community, which is what we do, but we give back clothes, toiletries, and whatever we can. But events like this where we support each other is just one more way for us to come together and show each other love and support.”

Local vendors set up shop outside the ballroom… selling clothing and beauty supplies.



It takes a village is having a toy drive Saturday, Dec. 11 to help families provide Christmas presents. Young said it will be at the Gorilla Pit, located at 7405 N. University. She said it will be a drive-through toy drive, but those donating can enjoy house music from the venue.