Mokena man dies at generating station

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. — A Mokena man died at the LaSalle Generating Station on Tuesday.

County coroner William Wujek identified the man as 37-year-old Brett A. Roberts.

According to MyWebTimes, a diver died while performing maintenance duties in a cooling area at the nuclear power plant. Communication with Roberts had been lost so emergency responders were dispatched. He was removed from the water, but was unresponsive.

The coroner’s office, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission are further investigating the incident.