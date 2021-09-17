Molina Health gives $5,000 to ISU food pantry

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Molina Healthcare of Illinois’ MolinaCares Accord is helping out Illinois State University students in need.

Friday, Molina donated $5,000 to ISU’s School Street Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Normal.

School Street Pantry serves college students in McLean County facing food insecurity.

Doris Groves, the chair of the pantry, said the donation allowed them to purchase cookware for students to use.

“This series of videos will concentrate on food safety, nutrition, how to use basic cookware and then it will give them the opportunity to prepare several different recipes,” Groves said.

Cookware kits are available to students at any school that isn’t in a dorm.