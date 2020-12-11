Molina Health hands out free meals to Bloomington residents

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighbors in the Twin Cities were able to get some free food this afternoon thanks to local healthcare providers.

Molina Health and the Chestnut Family Health Center teaming up to distribute 400 meals to people all for no charge.

People drive or walked up to be given a bag with a full roast chicken, mashed potatoes and other fruits and vegetables, no questions asked.

Manager at Molina Health Tammy Lackland said they are happy to help people out as COVID-19 makes it more difficult to make ends meet.

“One of the things we’ve noticed is that with COVID, a lot of people are not eating as healthy as they normally do, so providing the healthy meal and partnering with Chestnut is actually able to help inform people of the wellness they still have to continue during COVID,” Lackland said.

Lackland said the turnout was great and they hope to hold a giveaway every month as the pandemic continues.