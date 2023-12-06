PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Molina Healthcare had a mobile health clinic at The Dream Center. The clinic offered wellness exams for Molina members and Peoria residents. Molina launched its mobile healthcare clinic in May.

Children also had the opportunity to receive wellness exams. The clinic also had prenatal and postpartum screenings as well as blood pressure screenings. Rebecca Kidd, program manager for Molina Mobile Healthcare, said they want to make an impact in the community.

“We want to make it easier for the communities to have access to healthcare and being able to come in an get that initial annual screening can really help Molina members, members of the community address their medical needs and prevent future conditions from happening,” she said.

Kid said wellness exams are key in preventing diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

“Both which are largely preventable diseases are heart disease and diabetes,” said Kidd. “So being out here and helping people understand, how to manage their health, and ensure that they’re getting those screenings can really make an impact, and help us have healthier communities.”

Kidd said Molina is committed to addressing social determinants of health and helping disproportionately impacted areas.