PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Moline man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth and weapons offenses.

Cordero Harris, 34, was sentenced Wednesday at Peoria’s federal courthouse. Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow handed down the sentences on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

At the hearing federal prosecutors told the judge that in 2021, Harris sold heroin in both Iowa and Illinois. A search of his residence found multiple firearms, with his fingerprints. The guns were found near heroin, prosecutors said.

He’s been held in custody of the U.S. Marshal since his arrest in January 2021.

Harris must serve at last 85% of his sentence. When he’s released from custody, he will serve three years on supervised release, the federal version of probation.