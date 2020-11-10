Mollie Ward appointed as Bloomington’s new Ward 7 representative

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new face on Bloomington’s council, Mollie Ward was officially sworn in as the Ward 7 representative Monday night.

She is replacing Scott Black who resigned early after announcing he will not be seeking a third term. Ward says she’s excited to have this opportunity and she’s ready to get to work.

“I want to talk with people on the council, I want to talk with people in the city, I want to do all the reading I can,” said Ward. “Most importantly I want to talk with my neighbors, and continue talking with my neighbors, hearing from them about what their concerns and issues are. What are the challenges they are facing, and what they think my priorities should be.”

Ward is only to serve until April, however, she says she is not ruling out the possibility of running in the spring to keep her spot.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected