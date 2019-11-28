Mom asks public’s help in finding missing daughter

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– A Bloomington mother is asking for help finding her 13-year-old daughter.

Bloomington police is investigating the case as a teen missing under suspicious circumstances.

The mother says 13-year-old Natalia Traver told her she was going to the movies Tuesday night but never came back.

She said Natalia did not go to the movies but was instead dropped off at an apartment complex in town. Natalia’s mother said she believes Natalia was going to meet someone. Bloomington police say she was last seen on Orlando Avenue in Normal around 7:45 Tuesday night.

Natalia is described as having blue eyes, Sandy, curly hair and stands about 5ft 2 inches. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail or bun.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call The Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

This story will be updated.

